By Alexandra Alper and Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY May 9 A majority of Mexico's
central bankers believe an economic recovery will continue in
the coming months, though risks to growth remain, minutes of
last month's board meeting released on Friday showed.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their April 25
meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record
low of 3.50 percent to boost flagging growth, citing tame
consumer price pressures.
"Most board members ... maintained that downside risks to
growth prevail, though the balance of risks has improved
marginally," the minutes said.
A majority of board members pointed to strengthening factory
exports and an incipient improvement in domestic demand, while
all noted an uptick in government spending.
The minutes added: "A majority of board members thought the
Mexican economic recovery will continue in the coming months."
Mexico's central bank cut interest rates three times last
year to spur economic growth which sagged to a four-year-low of
1.1 percent. Analysts cut their estimates for growth this year
to 3.01 percent, a central bank poll showed this week.
A majority of members saw a positive shift for Mexican
financial markets, but also said the U.S. Federal Reserve's
rollback of monetary stimulus could drive further market
volatility, the minutes said.
"It is very clear that they are worried about that and it
serves as a restriction for lowering the (benchmark interest)
... rate," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura Securities.
Berber forecasts a rate hiking cycle starting in early 2016
if the Fed's exit from its current bond-buying program has not
hammered the peso.
The bank is seen holding borrowing costs steady through
early next year as the economy recovers from a weak start to
2014, according to Banamex poll of analysts released on May 6.
Expectations of the interest rate futures markets are
similar.
Data last week showed Mexico's manufacturing sector
sentiment picked up slightly in April off a five-month low, but
remained weak.
Most policymakers said that risks to inflation remained
unchanged, citing no demand-side pressures thanks to persistent
slack in the economy and the labor market.
Data on Thursday showed 12-month Mexican inflation cooled to
a six-month low of 3.5 percent in April as electricity subsidies
kicked in and some fresh food prices eased.
Inflation rose above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in
January on the heels of a fiscal reform that boosted prices of
sugary beverages and junk food, but it has since cooled.
Mexico's peso slumped early this year on fears
about less U.S. monetary stimulus and a global sell-off in
emerging markets.
But the currency reached an over four-month high on Thursday
as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the Fed
would continue to support the U.S. economy with stimulus.
(Additional reporting by Christine Murray and Dave Graham;
Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon)