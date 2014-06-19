(Adds central banker comment)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's central bank could
modify its 2014 growth estimate again this year after first
quarter growth proved even weaker than expected, Banco de Mexico
governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.
The central bank lowered its growth estimate last month to a
range of 2.3 to 3.3 percent from 3 to 4 percent after growth
disappointed in the first quarter.
"The slowdown that we saw in the first quarter was deeper
than we had anticipated," Carstens told reporters after
appearing on a congressional panel. "That will possibly make us
modify the growth range for this year in due course."
The central bank surprised markets by cutting its benchmark
interest rate by 50 basis points to a record low of 3.0 percent
on June 6 and then noted that March growth was even weaker than
expected when it cut its forecast in May.
(Reporting By Luis Rojas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)