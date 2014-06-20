(Recasts with context, adds table)
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican retail sales rose
in April from March, growing for the second month in a row after
a recent slump and pointing toward stronger domestic demand in
Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexico is struggling to recover from a slowdown last year
and analysts have cut back growth expectations to less than 3
percent this year after a weaker than expected first quarter.
Retail sales April 2014 March 2014 April 2013
(pct change)
month/month 1.1 1.2 -1.3
year/year -0.4 1.7 2.5
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)