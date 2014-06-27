(Adds detail on non-consumer imports)
MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexican factory exports and
non-oil consumer imports rose in May, signaling a rebound in
Latin America's No. 2 economy is gaining traction.
Non-oil factory exports rose 1.3 percent in May from April,
boosted by a 3.18 percent jump in auto exports, the national
statistics agency said on Friday.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods and nearly
80 percent of them are sent to the United States. Mexico's
manufacturing sector was hurt by the impact of bad winter
weather in the United States in early 2014.
Data last month showed Mexico's economy grew just 0.3
percent in the first quarter compared to the prior three months,
prompting the government to slash its annual growth forecast for
the year to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent.
Non-oil consumer imports rose 1.62 percent in May compared
to April in a sign of recovering domestic demand.
Data earlier this month showed Mexican retail sales rose in
April, growing for the second month in a row after a recent
slump.
Friday's report showed imports of semi-finished factory
inputs and capital goods like machinery rose strongly, which is
likely to signal future growth in manufacturing production.
Mexico's factory sector sentiment edged up in May, rising
for a second month in a row, on improving new orders and
employment despite a dip in output.
Mexico's central bank cut interest rates to a record low of
3 percent in a surprise move earlier this month, citing
still-weak growth and tame inflation.
Policymakers emphasized the cut was a one-off.
Mexico posted a $461 million trade deficit in May when
adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally
adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $132 million
.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao)