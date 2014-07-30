MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's economy has shown signs of stronger growth in the second quarter, the finance ministry's chief economist Ernesto Revilla said on Wednesday.

The economy grew at an only 1.8 percent annual rate in the first quarter, pushing the finance ministry in May cut its annual growth forecast for 2014 to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent. The International Monetary Fund last week cut its outlook for Mexican growth this year to 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)