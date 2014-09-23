(Adds table, context)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican retail sales rose
in July, pointing to improving consumer demand in Latin
America's no. 2 economy.
Retail sales rose 0.4 percent in July compared with June,
the national statistics institute said on Tuesday, above the
upwardly revised 0.21 percent expansion reached the prior month.
Mexico's jobless rate fell in August, pointing to stronger
domestic consumption as Mexico's economy picks up some speed
after a weak start to the year.
Retail July 2014 June 2014 July 2013
sales (pct
change)
month/mont 0.4 0.21 0.21
h
year/year 2.0 1.1 1.3
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)