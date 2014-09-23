(Adds table, context) MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican retail sales rose in July, pointing to improving consumer demand in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Retail sales rose 0.4 percent in July compared with June, the national statistics institute said on Tuesday, above the upwardly revised 0.21 percent expansion reached the prior month. Mexico's jobless rate fell in August, pointing to stronger domestic consumption as Mexico's economy picks up some speed after a weak start to the year. Retail July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.4 0.21 0.21 h year/year 2.0 1.1 1.3 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)