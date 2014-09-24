(Adds economic activity data)
By Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Mexican annual inflation
remained above the central bank's tolerance ceiling in early
September but cooled slightly versus late August, suggesting
that policymakers will hold borrowing costs steady at a record
low for some time.
A separate report showed Mexico's economy grew at its
fastest pace in three months in July, in a sign that Latin
America's No. 2 economy is picking up after a weak start to the
year.
Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of
September slowed to 4.21 percent, below the 4.23 percent rate
reached in the second half of August, national statistics
institute data showed on Wednesday.
The figure was still above expectations for a 4.15 percent
rise in a Reuters poll and the 4.15 percent rate for the full
month of August.
A jump in fresh meat prices drove inflation above the
central bank's 4 percent ceiling in August but policymakers
expect the pace of consumer price gains to keep cooling and fall
near its 3 percent target rate in the first half of next year.
The bank cut its benchmark rate to 3 percent in June and has
held steady since then, arguing that sluggish growth would
contain price pressures through next year.
Consumer prices rose 0.32 percent in the first
half of August, compared with forecasts for a 0.27 percent rise.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.24 percent, just above
expectations for a 0.22 percent rise.
A separate report showed Mexico's economy grew 0.41 percent
in July from June when adjusted for seasonal
swings, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for 0.2
percent and the upwardly revised 0.27 percent expansion in June.
The services sector expanded 0.34 percent in July compared
with the prior month.
The Mexican economy grew 2.52 percent compared with July of
2013, the institute said, versus an expected 2.6
percent rate and the upwardly revised 2.74 percent expansion
seen in June.
Mexico's economy is seen growing around 2.5 percent this
year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013.
