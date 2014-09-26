(Recasts with factory exports, adds details on imports)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican factory exports
slipped in August in a sign that an economic recovery Latin
America's No. 2 economy may lose some steam, but stronger
imports pointed to improving domestic demand.
Factory exports fell 1.1 percent in August from July in
seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said
on Friday, after rising sharply in the previous month.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods and nearly
80 percent of the country's total exports are sent to the United
States.
Non-oil consumer imports rose by 2.2 percent in August
compared with July, pointing to stronger demand from shoppers
after weakness early this year.
Mexico's economy picked up in the second quarter after a
slow start to the year, and analysts project the economy will
grow around 2.5 percent this year after expanding only 1.4
percent in 2013.
Mexico posted a $596 million trade deficit <MXTBLS=ECI > in
August when adjusted for seasonal swings, while in
non-seasonally adjusted terms, the trade deficit
was $1.123 billion.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)