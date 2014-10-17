(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.75 percent in September, dropping for the second month in a row as the economy picks up growth after a weak start to the year, official data showed on Friday. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.83 percent in August, the national statistics agency said on Monday, revised down from a 4.87 percent rate. Economists expect Mexican economic growth to pick up to about 2.5 percent this year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013. Sept 2014 August 2014 Sept 2013 Jobless rate (s/a) 4.75 4.83 4.94 Jobless rate 5.08 5.18 5.29 s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Elinor Comlay Editing by W Simon)