MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 Mexican retail sales rose in August for the third month in a row, pointing to reviving consumer demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August compared with July, the national statistics institute said on Wednesday, adding that it had changed its methodology to use 2008 as its base year. August's pace was below an upwardly revised 0.75 percent expansion reached the prior month. Retail sales August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 (pct change) month/month 0.6 0.75 -3.22 year/year 4.4 1.2 -0.1 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)