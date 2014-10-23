(Adds annual rate, details on consumer prices, background)
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican annual inflation
surged early in October to a nine-month high, further above the
central bank's tolerance ceiling, though the spike was expected
to be temporary and wasn't expected to boost borrowing costs.
Mexican inflation for the 12 months through the first half
of October was 4.32 percent, data from the national statistics
institute showed Thursday, above the 4.28 percent expected in a
Reuters poll and 4.22 percent rate in all of September.
The figure marked its fastest pace since January.
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said earlier this
month he expected Mexican inflation to converge toward the
bank's target of 3 percent by the middle of next year despite
food price shocks that have pushed up the annual rate.
The bank cut interest rates to a record low of 3 percent in
June to spur sluggish growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexico is expected to wait until the United States lifts
borrowing costs before it raises its own interest rates.
Consumer prices rose 0.50 percent in the first
half of October, compared to an expected 0.45 percent. The
increase was driven by higher electricity costs as the
government cut summer subsidies and a jump in onion prices.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, reached 0.12 percent, below the
0.14 percent rise seen by analysts and pointing to little
pressure on prices from domestic demand amid slow growth.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)