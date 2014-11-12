Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexico's Central Bank will adjust its annual growth forecast next week, Gov. Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday, though many analysts have already scaled back their own expectations.
"The Bank of Mexico will adjust its expected growth rate next week," Carstens said.
The IMF expects Mexico's economy to grow by 2.4 percent this year as expansion picks up after a harsh winter in the United States crimped American demand for Mexican factory exports and the construction sector sagged in early 2014.
Mexico's economy expanded by a sluggish 1.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.