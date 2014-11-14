(Adds central bank comments on risks to growth)
MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Most of Mexico's central
bankers expect a spike in inflation will fade early next year
but were concerned that deeper losses in the peso could fan
inflation, minutes of the bank's recent meeting showed on
Friday.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Oct. 31
meeting to hold the benchmark rate at a record low
of 3.0 percent, the minutes said.
The majority of policymakers thought that a recent rise in
inflation above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling would cool
to around the bank's 3 percent target by the middle of next
year. But among risks, they singled out the peso.
"The majority pointed to the possibility that new episodes
of volatility in financial markets could lead to a even greater
depreciation of the exchange rate than seen in the last weeks,"
the minutes said.
A weaker peso could drive up inflation via higher import
prices.
Mexico's peso slumped to a 2-1/2 year low early
this month amid expectations that higher interest rates in the
United States could sap demand for emerging market assets.
Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated to a nine-month high
of 4.3 percent in October.
Despite greater global uncertainty, all policymakers pointed
to stronger U.S. growth, which should support Mexican exports.
Still, the minutes showed most policymakers thought the pace
of economic growth in the third quarter may have slowed compared
to the expansion in the second quarter.
Third-quarter growth data is due next Friday.
Analysts expect Mexico's economy to grow 2.3 percent this
year compared to the government's 2.7 percent forecast.
The majority said that even lower oil prices or a drop in
Mexican crude output could hurt the economy while recent social
unrest could hit domestic and foreign investment.
Protesters have taken to the streets around the nation in
sometimes violent demonstrations over the apparent massacre of
43 students abducted by police seven weeks ago.
Mexico's central bank is not expected to raise interest
rates until the U.S. Federal Reserve lifts borrowing costs,
which is forecast for the second half of next year.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps point to a 25
basis point hike by July next year.
