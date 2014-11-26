(Adds historical comparisons)
MEXICO CITY Nov 26 Mexican factory exports
expanded by the most in over five years last month while
consumer imports also rose, in a sign that a recovery in Latin
America's No. 2 economy may be gaining steam.
Factory exports jumped 5.38 percent in October from
September in seasonally adjusted terms off a contraction the
prior month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday,
marking its biggest jump since August 2009.
The rise was fueled by a 8.5 percent increase in auto
exports, its best showing since February, and a 3.93 increase in
non-auto factory exports. Most of Mexico's exports are
manufactured goods and nearly 80 percent of its exports are sent
to the United States.
Non-oil consumer imports rose 3.13 percent in October
compared with September, pointing to stronger demand from
shoppers after a tax hike crimped spending earlier this year.
Mexico's finance ministry cut its 2014 growth forecast last
week to a range of 2.1 to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent after the
economy grew unexpectedly slowly in the third quarter.
Mexico posted a $712 million trade surplus in
October when adjusted for seasonal swings. In unadjusted terms,
Mexico posted a trade surplus of $143 million.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)