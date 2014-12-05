MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at a record low on
Friday as policymakers eye a slump in the peso that could
add to inflation pressures.
Nineteen of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week expect
the central bank to keep its main interest rate at
3.00 percent while one analyst forecast a 25 basis point cut
after weaker-than-expected third quarter growth.
Still, analysts at Capital Economics on Thursday switched
their call to predict a rate cut, arguing a recent slump in oil
prices will crimp growth and could push the central bank to use
lower borrowing costs to support Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Other economists rejected the possibility and pointed to the
risk that a surprise interest rate cut could spur a run on the
peso. A drop in oil prices has already driven the cost of
dollars in pesos to a 2-1/2 year high above 14 per dollar.
"With the exchange rate where it is, I do not see Banxico
cutting. The peso could go to 15," said Deutsche Bank analyst
Alexis Milo.
The central bank will issue its policy statement at 9:00
local time (1500 GMT).
Mexico's annual inflation rate eased in early November to
4.16 percent, cooling after a spike above the central bank's 4
percent tolerance ceiling. Policymakers said last month they
expect the rate to slow to near 3 percent by mid-2015.
But a much weaker peso could fan inflation by driving up
import prices.
Mexico's central bank has held borrowing costs steady since
catching markets off guard with a 50 basis points cut in June to
aid a weak economy. Markets are betting the bank will raise
interest rates around the middle of next year.
Mexico's economy grew just 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in
the July-September period, but signs of stronger U.S. growth are
expected to lift demand for the country's manufacturing exports.
However, concerns about a glut in the world oil supply have
driven prices for Mexico's crude mix MEX-OSP to a five-year
low.
Analysts said the drop could dampen interest in the opening
of Mexico's oil industry and noted the peso has wilted amid
concerns of less robust investment in oil projects next year.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)