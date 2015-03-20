MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexico's peso is
undervalued, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said
in an interview published on Friday.
"The peso today is undervalued," Carstens told newspaper El
Universal. "I think it has been subject to an over-reaction
thanks to the uncertainty that possible changes in U.S. monetary
policy have caused."
The Mexican currency has fallen to record lows against the
dollar this month, dragged down by a decline in oil prices and
expectations of an imminent interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Many analysts fear rising U.S. interest rates could reverse
a tide of investment into emerging market assets seeking
riskier, high-yielding assets.
Carstens on Thursday said the Mexican central bank may hike
its benchmark interest rate if a normalization of U.S. monetary
policy puts at risk the Mexican goal of keeping inflation at
around 3 percent.
