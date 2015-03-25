(Adds data, background)

MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexico's economy expanded in January as the services and agricultural sectors grew but industry sank, signaling a mixed start to 2015 for Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Mexico's monthly economic activity index rose 0.22 percent in January compared with the prior month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The figure was above the downwardly revised 0.36 percent fall in December, its biggest contraction since March 2014.

Services rose 0.4 percent in January on a monthly basis and agricultural activity expanded by 6.7 percent. However, industry contracted by 0.4 percent in the first month of the year.

Latin America's No. 2 economy, which has been hurt by weak domestic demand, grew 2.1 percent for all of 2014, up from 1.4 percent in 2013.

On an annual basis, economic activity rose 2.04 percent in January, compared with a 3.15 percent rise in December. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)