(Adds historical comparisons, background on oil sector)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 Mexican industrial output
shrank in November by the most in six months as mining,
construction and manufacturing activity declined, signaling
further headwinds for Latin America's second-largest economy.
Industrial output slid 0.5 percent from October,
the national statistics office said on Monday, well below
analysts' expectations for a 0.5 percent rise and October's 0.1
percent contraction.
The data showed mining fell by 0.5 percent as oil production
decreased by 0.3 percent.
Mexico has been hit by a decade-long slump in oil production
and a plunge in prices, despite a landmark opening of the sector
to private investment.
Factory output fell 0.4 percent. Mexico sends nearly 80
percent of its exports, mostly factory goods, to the United
States.
The construction sector sank 1.4 percent, its biggest dip
since May. Utilities slid by 0.1 percent month-on-month.
Compared with November 2014, industrial output rose 0.1
percent, below expectations for a 1.5 percent
expansion and the upwardly revised 0.6 percent growth in
October.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)