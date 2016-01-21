(Adds Videgaray comments from separate interview, updates peso price)

MEXICO CITY Jan 21 Mexico's peso is "clearly undervalued" because of volatility in international markets and the government will likely continue auctions to smooth out sharp moves in the currency, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said in an interview published on Thursday in El Financiero newspaper.

In a separate interview with local radio, however, he said the peso's depreciation has had a largely positive impact on the Mexican economy and hurt few companies.

Videgaray said dollar auctions to support the peso would very likely continue past this month, perhaps with minor changes, although no decision had been made.

The currency has weakened about 8 percent against the dollar so far this year. The peso reached a historic low of 18.80 per dollar on Thursday.

"Under whatever measure, our currency is clearly undervalued and we are certain that eventually the market (will recover)," Videgaray told the newspaper.

