MEXICO CITY Jan 21 Mexico's peso is "clearly
undervalued" because of volatility in international markets and
the government will likely continue auctions to smooth out sharp
moves in the currency, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said in
an interview published on Thursday in El Financiero newspaper.
In a separate interview with local radio, however, he said
the peso's depreciation has had a largely positive impact on the
Mexican economy and hurt few companies.
Videgaray said dollar auctions to support the peso would
very likely continue past this month, perhaps with minor
changes, although no decision had been made.
The currency has weakened about 8 percent against the dollar
so far this year. The peso reached a historic low of 18.80 per
dollar on Thursday.
"Under whatever measure, our currency is clearly undervalued
and we are certain that eventually the market (will recover),"
Videgaray told the newspaper.
He added there would be no additional budget cuts for now.
