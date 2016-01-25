(Adds details, background, separate jobs data in paragraphs
2-5)
MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexico's economy expanded in
November at the slowest pace since last May as industry
contracted, while the unemployment rate ticked higher in
December, data showed on Monday.
Mexico's economy grew 0.1 percent in November from October
, as the industrial sector shrank 0.5 percent, the
national statistics agency said. Services expanded 0.3 percent
month-on-month.
Improving domestic demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy
helped offset uneven factory output and weak construction last
year. Preliminary data on gross domestic product growth, due on
Friday, is expected to show the pace of economic growth cooled
in the fourth quarter.
The economy expanded 2.7 percent compared to November of
2014, the data showed, above expectations for a 1.9
percent rise in a Reuters poll.
Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose
to 4.4 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November,
according to a separate report.
