MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican retail sales rose in
November at their fastest pace in three months, pointing to
steady consumer spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Sales rose 0.5 percent in November compared to
October, its fastest pace since August, data from the national
statistics institute showed on Tuesday.
Compared to the same month last year, retail sales climbed
5.7 percent.
Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy last
year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the
third quarter, despite a slump in oil output.
Retail November 2015 October 2015 November 2014
sales (pct
change)
month/mont O.5 0.3 0.4
h
year/year 5.7 4.8 1.2
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)