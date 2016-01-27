(Recasts with manufactured exports, consumer imports, adds graphic) MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Mexico's factory-made exports rose in December on a jump in automobile shipments, but exports of other factory goods and consumer imports both fell for the second month in a row, data showed on Wednesday. Manufactured exports rose 0.6 percent in December compared with November in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency, following a sharp drop in November. Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods to the United States, its top trading partner. Weakness in U.S. factory output weighed on growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy last year. Mexican automobile exports in December rose 3 percent compared with November, the biggest monthly increase since July, but the pace of shipments of other manufactured items fell for the second month in a row. Non-oil consumer imports fell 1.5 percent, also dropping for the second month in a row, possibly reflecting the steeper cost of foreign goods after a deep slump in the peso. Mexico posted a $1.237 billion trade deficit in December when adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $927 million. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)