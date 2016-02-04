(Adds comment from economist)
By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Mexico's central bank held
borrowing costs steady on Thursday, but said it would monitor
increasing risks to inflation from a slump in the peso,
suggesting it could hike interest rates if there is further
weakness in the currency.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 3.25
percent, as expected by all 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters last
week.
The central bank said in a statement that risks to inflation
had increased, and added that it would closely monitor the
exchange rate and the risk that currency weakness could fan
consumer price pressures.
Mexican policymakers also suggested they would monitor the
moves of the U.S. Federal Reserve without "neglecting" the slack
in the economy.
The central bank's statement brought the peso to the front of
its list of key elements that could determine its next policy
move.
"(This) can be seen as an official warning from the central
bank that it may increase the overnight rate in the foreseeable
future if the peso continues to weaken against the U.S. dollar,
even if the U.S. Fed is on hold," Credit Suisse economist Alonso
Cervera wrote in a note to clients.
The Banco de Mexico hiked its key rate in December for the
first time in seven years from a record low of 3 percent, hoping
to support the peso after a rate increase by the Fed threatened
to sap demand for emerging market assets.
Thursday's decision by the Mexican central bank came after
the Federal Reserve kept borrowing costs unchanged last week.
Even after December's rate hike, Mexico's currency hit a
series of record lows against the dollar. However, the
currency's slump has yet to have a big impact on inflation,
which is near its lowest level on record.
The annual inflation rate rose in early January, but remains
well below the central bank's 3 percent target. The central bank
said on Thursday that inflation would be around 3 percent in
2016.
Last month, the peso sank to an all-time low of 18.80 per
dollar, hurt by worries about a global slowdown and a tumble in
oil prices, but the currency has bounced back somewhat.
Still, the central bank said it could not rule out renewed,
or even greater, volatility in global financial markets.
The central bank also noted that the outlook for growth had
worsened a bit since its last meeting. Mexican growth slowed in
the fourth quarter due to flat industrial activity, preliminary
data showed last week.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)