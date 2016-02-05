(Adds table)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 Mexican consumer confidence
rose in January, rebounding after a fall in December and
pointing to steady consumer spending in Latin America's
second-largest economy.
When adjusted for seasonal swings, the index rose 1.0
percent last month to 93.3, the national statistics agency said
on Friday.
Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry has slid on
weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices.
Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Jan 2015
Index level, s/a (base 2003) 93.3 92.4 91.5
Pct change, s/a 1.0 -0.9 -1.7
Index level, original 92.5 93.0 91.1
s/a = seasonally adjusted
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)