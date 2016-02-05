(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 Mexican consumer confidence rose in January, rebounding after a fall in December and pointing to steady consumer spending in Latin America's second-largest economy. When adjusted for seasonal swings, the index rose 1.0 percent last month to 93.3, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices. Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Jan 2015 Index level, s/a (base 2003) 93.3 92.4 91.5 Pct change, s/a 1.0 -0.9 -1.7 Index level, original 92.5 93.0 91.1 s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)