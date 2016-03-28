(Adds non-oil exports, consumer imports)

MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico's factory-made exports declined in February while imports of non-oil consumer goods rose, data showed on Monday, painting a mixed picture for growth in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Manufactured exports dipped 1.46 percent in February from January in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said.

Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods to the United States, its top trading partner. Weakness in U.S. factory output weighed on Mexican growth last year.

Mexican automobile exports in February fell 1.96 percent compared with January, the biggest drop since August 2015. Shipments of other manufactured goods were down 1.19 percent.

Non-oil consumer imports rose 1.71 percent compared with January, the fastest pace since June, 2015.

Mexico registered a $1.669 billion trade deficit in February, adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-adjusted terms, it posted a trade deficit of $725 million .