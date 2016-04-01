(Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexico's central bank was
unanimous in its decision to keep interest rates on hold last
month, but most board members flagged the risk of a disorderly
slump in the peso, which could hit inflation, meeting minutes
showed on Friday.
At their March 18 meeting, policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep
their benchmark interest rate at 3.75 percent after
a surprise 50-basis-point hike in February to shore up the peso,
which has fallen sharply against the dollar since late 2014.
The Mexican currency, which has been battered by tumbling
oil prices, however, hit its highest level in 2016 this week
after U.S. Federal Reserve President Janet Yellen said the Fed
should be cautious in hiking rates.
Fears of a Fed hike spurring capital flight from emerging
markets prompted Mexico to raise interest rates in lock step
with the U.S. central bank in December.
Some policymakers said Mexico's bank could adjust interest
rates independently of the Fed if inflation expectations diverge
from the central bank's 3 percent target or if faced with
further episodes of market volatility.
But a majority reiterated that the February rate increase
was not the beginning of a hiking cycle.
Most central bankers saw a neutral outlook for inflation,
predicting consumer prices would creep up to just above target
this year before falling to around 3 percent by the close of
2016.
Mexican consumer prices rose more than expected in early
February to their highest since last April on a surge in food
costs, but core inflation showed only modest pressure from the
peso's slump.
Some policymakers predicted a gradual economic recovery, but
most said the growth outlook was unchanged from the Feb. 4
decision.
Mexico's economy grew at its fastest pace in five months in
January, data showed this week, helped by a pickup in industrial
activity while the service sector also expanded.
Last year, weakness in U.S. industrial output weighed on
Mexican growth, which slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter. But domestic spending has underpinned growth.
Mexico is the world's 10th-largest oil producer and oil
revenues account for about 10 percent of its exports and about
one-third of government spending, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Agency. Crude oil prices have fallen more than 70
percent in the past two years.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Dave Graham; Editing by Dan
Grebler)