(Adds chart, details on consumer confidence) MEXICO CITY, April 8 The Mexican consumer confidence index slid to 89.6 in March, its lowest since August 2014, pointing to headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's second largest economy, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday. The unadjusted index was 89.2 during the month. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell 1.8 percent last month compared with the prior month. Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices. Mexico consumer confidence March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015 Index, seasonally adjusted 89.6 91.3 93.6 Pct change vs prior month -1.8 -1.2 0.9 Index, unadjusted 89.2 88.7 93.1 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)