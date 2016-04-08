(Adds chart, details on consumer confidence)
MEXICO CITY, April 8 The Mexican consumer
confidence index slid to 89.6 in March, its lowest since August
2014, pointing to headwinds for domestic spending in Latin
America's second largest economy, the national statistics agency
INEGI said on Friday.
The unadjusted index was 89.2 during the month.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell
1.8 percent last month compared with the prior month.
Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry activity has
slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil
prices.
Mexico consumer confidence March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015
Index, seasonally adjusted 89.6 91.3 93.6
Pct change vs prior month -1.8 -1.2 0.9
Index, unadjusted 89.2 88.7 93.1
