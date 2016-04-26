(Corrects second-to-last paragraph to show that February
monthly growth is compared to January, not March)
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's factory-made
exports slumped in March, falling for the third month in a row,
data showed on Tuesday, as weak global demand dragged on Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Manufactured exports fell 2.8 percent in March from February
in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency
said.
Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods like cars and
televisions to the United States, its top trading partner, and
many shipments are parts used in American factories. Weakness in
U.S. output has weighed on Mexican growth since last year.
Non-oil consumer imports fell 1.2 percent in March compared
with February in a sign domestic consumption that has helped
buoy the Mexican economy could be flagging.
A separate report showed the Mexican economy grew 0.2
percent in February compared to January, lifted by the expansion
of the services sector while industry contracted.
Mexico posted a $1.956 billion trade deficit in March when
adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally
adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $155 million
.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)