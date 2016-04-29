(Adds data, context)
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's economy grew
faster than expected in the first quarter, helped by a robust
pick-up in industrial activity, preliminary data showed on
Friday, lifting the peso currency.
The economy expanded by about 0.8 percent from the prior
quarter, according to an estimate by the national statistics
agency INEGI, beating the 0.5 percent rate in the fourth quarter
and expectations of 0.6 percent from analysts in a Reuters poll.
The peso rose more than 1 percent on the growth
estimates.
According to INEGI's advance estimates of first-quarter
gross domestic product data, the industrial sector surged 1.5
percent from the October-December period, which would be its
best showing since the third quarter of 2010, if confirmed, the
data showed. INEGI is scheduled to release the GDP data on May
20.
Latin America's No. 2 economy suffered last year from uneven
U.S. demand, while sinking oil prices and production at state
oil giant Pemex has also hammered industrial output in Mexico.
Still, steady domestic demand has supported growth despite a
dramatic slump in the peso. The services sector grew by 0.8
percent in the January to March period, just below the 0.9
percent notched in the last quarter of 2015.
Compared with a year earlier, the economy expanded by an
estimated 2.9 percent, the statistics agency said. That beat
analysts' expectations for 2.3 percent growth. Year-over-year
growth in the first and fourth quarter of 2015 was 2.5 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast annual growth of 2.4
percent this year, just below the 2.5 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce Editing by W
Simon)