(Adds central bank comments, background)
MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexico's central bank held
borrowing costs steady on Thursday but said financial volatility
could again increase and that it would monitor risks to
inflation from currency weakness.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 3.75
percent, as expected by all 25 analysts surveyed by Reuters this
week.
The central bank, however, said it could not rule out
renewed financial volatility and stuck to a warning that it
could raise interests at any time, if needed.
Mexico's peso has gained nearly 6 percent since the central
bank unexpectedly raised rates by 50 basis points in February
and directly intervened in the foreign exchange market for the
first time since 2009 to try to halt a slide in the currency.
The peso's comeback has eased concerns that currency
weakness could hit inflation expectations, while weak U.S. data
has sown doubts about how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates this year.
The central bank said it would closely watch U.S. monetary
policy. Mexico is expected to raise borrowing costs along with
the U.S. Federal Reserve to prevent foreign investors from
dumping local debt as U.S. interest rates rise.
Still, the peso suffered sharp losses in the last three
days, and the central bank maintained recent language that
suggests it could hike rates even before the Fed if currency
weakness fans inflation expectations.
So far, the pace of consumer price gains has been
surprisingly low. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose less than
expected in the first half of April, to 2.60 percent, remaining
below the central bank's 3 percent target.
The bank said on Thursday that inflation would likely creep
above 3 percent in the final months of the year, but that the
annual pace of consumer price gains would be "practically" 3
percent by the end of the year.
The central bank said domestic demand drove Mexico's growth
in the first quarter, which preliminary data showed was faster
than expected. However, policymakers said the risks to growth
were still tilted to the downside.
Mexican policymakers are seen delivering one 25-basis-point
hike in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed earlier this
week, after the modest recovery in the peso and renewed concerns
about U.S. growth and demand for Mexican exports.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing
by Dan Grebler)