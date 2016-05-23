(Updates with table) MEXICO CITY, May 23 Mexican retail sales rose in March from February, growing at their fastest pace since January, the national statistics agency said on Monday, a sign of stronger consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Adjusted for seasonal swings, sales rose 3.0 percent in March compared with February 2016. Sales increased 6.4 percent in March from a year earlier , INEGI said. Consumer spending has been a relative bright spot for the Mexican economy. Retail March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015 sales (pct change) month/mont 3.0 0.3 0.1 h year/year 6.4 10.4 4.6 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)