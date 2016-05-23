(Updates with table)
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Mexican retail sales rose in
March from February, growing at their fastest pace since
January, the national statistics agency said on Monday, a sign
of stronger consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, sales rose 3.0
percent in March compared with February 2016.
Sales increased 6.4 percent in March from a year earlier
, INEGI said.
Consumer spending has been a relative bright spot for the
Mexican economy.
Retail March 2016 Feb 2016 March 2015
sales (pct
change)
month/mont 3.0 0.3 0.1
h
year/year 6.4 10.4 4.6
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)