US STOCKS-Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
May 17 U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
MEXICO CITY May 26 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that at the moment he saw no reason to hold an extraordinary board meeting to take measures on interest rates.
"We don't see an imminent reason or an extraordinary reason for having an extraordinary meeting," Carstens told a local radio station. (Reporting by Christine Murray Editing by; W Simon)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.