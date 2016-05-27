(Adds table, context) MEXICO CITY, May 27 Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 2008, the national statistics agency said on Friday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in April, the national statistics agency said, a level that had not been reached since September 2008. The headline unadjusted rate was 3.8 percent in April. April 16 March 16 April 15 Jobless 3.9 4.2 4.4 rate (s/a) Jobless 3.80 3.74 4.31 rate (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Michael O'Boyle, Editing by W Simon)