BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
(Adds background, table) MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexican retail sales fell 1.1 percent in January from December, dropping for the second month in a row, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Consumer confidence in Latin America's No. 2 economy sank to a record low in January after a big gasoline price hike and a slump in the peso to a record low on fears U.S. President Donald Trump could rip up a free trade deal with Mexico. Sales were up 4.9 percent in January compared to the same month a year earlier. Retail sales Jan 2017 Dec 2016 Jan 2016 (pct change) month/month -1.1 -1.5 2.5 year/year 4.9 9.0 5.2 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: