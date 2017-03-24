(Adds background, table) MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexican retail sales fell 1.1 percent in January from December, dropping for the second month in a row, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Consumer confidence in Latin America's No. 2 economy sank to a record low in January after a big gasoline price hike and a slump in the peso to a record low on fears U.S. President Donald Trump could rip up a free trade deal with Mexico. Sales were up 4.9 percent in January compared to the same month a year earlier. Retail sales Jan 2017 Dec 2016 Jan 2016 (pct change) month/month -1.1 -1.5 2.5 year/year 4.9 9.0 5.2 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)