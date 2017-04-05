(Adds historical comparisons)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's consumer
confidence rose in March to its highest since December, the
national statistics agency said on Wednesday, as U.S. officials
softened their tone on trade with Latin America's second-largest
economy.
The index was 81.5 in March when adjusted for seasonal
factors , above the 78.1 reached in February.
Confidence hit an all-time low in January after inflation
surged on a spike in government-regulated gasoline prices and
the peso sank to a record low before U.S. President Donald Trump
took office.
The peso has recovered, helped by comments
from American leaders such as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross who said last month that a sensible trade deal with Mexico
would help the currency.
The unadjusted consumer confidence index was
81.0 during the month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)