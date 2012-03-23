* Economic activity up 0.5 pct m/m in Jan * Jobless rate jumps to 5.18 pct in Feb MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexican economic activity rose less than expected in January, and jobless rolls in February rose more than forecast, signaling that Mexico is still grappling with the effects of a slowdown in the United States, its biggest trading partner. Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first month of the year compared to December . It was the third straight month of growth but an analysts' poll had predicted a slightly higher increase of 0.55 percent. On a seasonally adjusted basis, activity in Mexico's manufacturing sector, a major export driver, decelerated slightly to grow at 0.83 percent and services activity accelerated to grow 0.88 percent from December, according to the data from the national statistics agency. Growth from a year earlier was higher than forecast at 4.36 percent, compared to analysts' expectations of a 3.95 percent increase. The data show a strong increase in internal demand and a slight slowdown in external demand, wrote analysts at Scotiabank in a report. Still, Mexico is on track to post solid growth this year, they added. A separate report showed unemployment rose to 5.18 percent in February, its highest level since September. Analysts had expected a rate of 4.75 percent. In raw terms, the jobless rate was 5.33 percent while the poll had forecast 4.82 percent. The data trails a surprisingly upbeat reading on industrial production for January, which posted a third straight monthly rise. Mexico's recovery from a deep 2009 recession is tied to health of the economy in the United States, since roughly 80 percent of Mexico exports head over the northern border. Recent U.S. data have been mixed with consumer sentiment dipping in March but data on jobs and spending stronger than expected. Mexico's government expects the economy to grow by about 3.5 percent in 2012.