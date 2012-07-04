* Seasonally adjusted index dips to 95.2

* Weak peso likely hurt sentiment

* Consumers gloomier on chance for major purchases

MEXICO CITY, July 4 Mexico's consumer confidence slipped off a four-year high in June as a global slowdown and a slump in the peso currency weighed on sentiment.

Data from the national statistics agency on Wednesday showed the index slipped to 95.2, seasonally adjusted, compared to a downwardly revised 96.5 in May.

May's index was originally reported at 97.0 but the revised data was still the highest since April 2008.

The sub-index measuring how consumers saw their possibilities of making a major durable goods purchase, such as furniture or a television, fell to 81.2 from 89.0.

Mexico's peso slumped to a three-year low at the beginning of June, worrying consumers. The currency has recovered about 9 percent since then, which could help confidence going forward, analysts said.

Still, a slowing job market in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, could crimp demand for Mexican exports and undermine solid growth seen in the first half of the year.

"Consumer confidence should stay above levels seen in 2011 during the third quarter, but downward pressures cannot be ruled out due to the global economic and financial scenario at the end of the year," wrote Samuel Moreno, an analyst at Mexican brokerage Invex.

Mexico's central bank chief said last month that the economy could grow nearly 4 percent this year if U.S. growth holds up.

Interest rate swaps were little changed after the data as investors stuck to bets that policymakers will hold interest rates steady at the current 4.5 percent into 2014.

On Sunday, Mexicans voted to return to power the party that ruled the country for most of the last century, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which has promised economic reforms in pursuit of growth of 6 percent a year.

The unadjusted index was 95.5 during the month, down from 96.3 in the prior month.