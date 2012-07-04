* Seasonally adjusted index dips to 95.2
* Weak peso likely hurt sentiment
* Consumers gloomier on chance for major purchases
MEXICO CITY, July 4 Mexico's consumer confidence
slipped off a four-year high in June as a global slowdown and a
slump in the peso currency weighed on sentiment.
Data from the national statistics agency on Wednesday showed
the index slipped to 95.2, seasonally adjusted, compared to a
downwardly revised 96.5 in May.
May's index was originally reported at 97.0 but the revised
data was still the highest since April 2008.
The sub-index measuring how consumers saw their
possibilities of making a major durable goods purchase, such as
furniture or a television, fell to 81.2 from 89.0.
Mexico's peso slumped to a three-year low at the
beginning of June, worrying consumers. The currency has
recovered about 9 percent since then, which could help
confidence going forward, analysts said.
Still, a slowing job market in the United States, Mexico's
top trading partner, could crimp demand for Mexican exports and
undermine solid growth seen in the first half of the year.
"Consumer confidence should stay above levels seen in 2011
during the third quarter, but downward pressures cannot be ruled
out due to the global economic and financial scenario at the end
of the year," wrote Samuel Moreno, an analyst at Mexican
brokerage Invex.
Mexico's central bank chief said last month that the economy
could grow nearly 4 percent this year if U.S. growth holds up.
Interest rate swaps were little changed after the
data as investors stuck to bets that policymakers will hold
interest rates steady at the current 4.5 percent into 2014.
On Sunday, Mexicans voted to return to power the party that
ruled the country for most of the last century, the
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which has promised
economic reforms in pursuit of growth of 6 percent a year.
The unadjusted index was 95.5 during the month, down from
96.3 in the prior month.