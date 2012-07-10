MEXICO CITY, July 10 - Mexican gross fixed investment
rose 1.9 percent in April from the previous month,
the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new
construction was up 8.5 percent from the same month a year
earlier.
The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure
of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.
Mexico's economy started the year strongly, helped by demand
for its manufactured goods in the United States, but data
suggest growth eased in the second quarter.
The central bank lifted its 2012 growth forecast in May to a
range of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent.