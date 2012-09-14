* Second-quarter private spending grows 0.4 pct, qtr/qtr
* Aggregate demand grows 0.4 pct, qtr/qtr
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Growth of Mexican private
spending cooled in the second quarter t o its slowest rate in
more than two years in a sign that a global slowdown may be
beginning to weigh more heavily on Mexico.
Private spending rose 0.4 percent during the
April-June period from the first three months of the year, when
it expanded at a downwardly revised 0.77 percent, the national
statistics agency said on Friday.
The second quarter marked the slowest pace of expansion
since the first quarter of 2010.
Analysts said solid, more recent retail sales data and a
drop in the jobless rate in July to its lowest l evel s ince
November 2008 suggested consumer spending was holding up in the
third quarter.
"Consumer spending is going to remain positive, supported by
the employment data and the availability of credit," said Rafael
Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.
Last month, the statistics agency reported growth of gross
domestic product eased in the second quarter, but the economy
still expanded at an annual 4.1 percent rate and policymakers
are seen holding interest rates steady through next year.
Friday's data provided details on the total aggregate data
and its components.
Mexico has been supported by U.S. demand for local exports,
which has lowered the unemployment rate and lifted domestic
demand even as a global slowdown has spurred other countries to
lower interest rates, such as Mexico's bigger rival Brazil.
Private spending rose 3.3 percent from same period a year
earlier, according to the data. Analysts at Banamex
expected a 4.5 percent rate.
The central bank said last Friday that economy has nearly
closed the output gap following a deep recession that ended in
2009, but it still does not see domestic demand pressuring
inflation, which hit a nearly 2-1/2 year high in August.
Aggregate demand increased 0.4 percent from the first
quarter, and was up 4.1 percent from the same
quarter in 2011, below a 5.4 percent rate expected
by Banamex.