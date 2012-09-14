* Second-quarter private spending grows 0.4 pct, qtr/qtr

* Aggregate demand grows 0.4 pct, qtr/qtr

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Growth of Mexican private spending cooled in the second quarter t o its slowest rate in more than two years in a sign that a global slowdown may be beginning to weigh more heavily on Mexico.

Private spending rose 0.4 percent during the April-June period from the first three months of the year, when it expanded at a downwardly revised 0.77 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

The second quarter marked the slowest pace of expansion since the first quarter of 2010.

Analysts said solid, more recent retail sales data and a drop in the jobless rate in July to its lowest l evel s ince November 2008 suggested consumer spending was holding up in the third quarter.

"Consumer spending is going to remain positive, supported by the employment data and the availability of credit," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.

Last month, the statistics agency reported growth of gross domestic product eased in the second quarter, but the economy still expanded at an annual 4.1 percent rate and policymakers are seen holding interest rates steady through next year.

Friday's data provided details on the total aggregate data and its components.

Mexico has been supported by U.S. demand for local exports, which has lowered the unemployment rate and lifted domestic demand even as a global slowdown has spurred other countries to lower interest rates, such as Mexico's bigger rival Brazil.

Private spending rose 3.3 percent from same period a year earlier, according to the data. Analysts at Banamex expected a 4.5 percent rate.

The central bank said last Friday that economy has nearly closed the output gap following a deep recession that ended in 2009, but it still does not see domestic demand pressuring inflation, which hit a nearly 2-1/2 year high in August.

Aggregate demand increased 0.4 percent from the first quarter, and was up 4.1 percent from the same quarter in 2011, below a 5.4 percent rate expected by Banamex.