* Gross fixed investment falls 0.9 pct in August vs July
* Second fall in monthly indicator in 2012
* Fall driven by drop in construction
MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 Spending on new investment
goods in Mexico dropped in August by the most in three months,
bolstering fears that weak global growth is dragging on Latin
America's second largest economy.
Gross fixed investment fell 0.9 percent in August from the
previous month, following a revised July expansion of 0.59
percent, the national statistics agency INEGI said
on Wednesday.
A drop in construction accounted for the contraction in the
monthly indicator, the second drop recorded this year, after new
investment spending posted its biggest fall in nearly 3-1/2
years in May.
The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new
construction was up 3.7 percent from the same month
a year earlier, compared with a revised 6.7 percent year-on-year
growth in July.
Solid U.S. demand for local exports has supported Mexican
growth despite a wider global slowdown. But the Finance Ministry
has predicted growth would slow in the second half of 2012,
bringing annual growth for the full year to 3.5 percent to 4.0
percent.