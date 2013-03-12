* Jan industrial output rises 1.1 percent vs Dec
* Construction breaks three-month falling streak
* Analysts blame peso, U.S. cuts for weak manufacturing
MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican industrial
production rebounded more than expected in January on a strong
bounce in construction after slowing the most in almost four
years at the end of 2012.
Industrial output rose 1.1 percent in January
compared to the previous month, beating expectations in a
Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase, national statistics
agency data showed on Tuesday.
But the rise only partly compensated for a 2.2 percent
contraction in December, which was the biggest drop since May
2009, when Mexican factories were dragged down by a U.S.
recession. Mexico sends most of its exports to its northern
neighbor.
Among the components which make up the index, construction
rose for the first time in four months, up 3.71 percent compared
with December, its strongest rise since June 2009. While
utilities output rose, mining and manufacturing - which provides
the bulk of Mexico's exports - were barely changed.
Banorte-Ixe economist Alejandro Cervantes said the weakness
in industrial activity in recent months likely reflected a
stronger peso, which rose more than 5 percent against the dollar
from mid-November to the end of January, and the impact
on U.S. consumers of worries about government spending cuts.
"Going forward, we continue to think that manufacturing
production will decelerate markedly," he wrote in a note to
clients, pointing to weak U.S. consumer demand ahead.
U.S. factory activity accelerated in February, when the
Institute for Supply Management's activity index rose to its
highest in more than 1-1/2 years, and consumer confidence also
rose strongly last month.
Solid U.S. demand had supported Mexican factories amid
sluggish global growth, allowing Latin America's No. 2 economy
to notch 3.9 percent growth last year.
Mexican growth is seen easing to 3.5 percent this year. The
expectations of slower growth helped convince Mexico's central
bank to cut interest rates on Friday for the first time in
nearly four years, taking borrowing costs to a record low.
Compared with January 2012, total industrial
output rose 1.7 percent, beating expectations for a 1.45 percent
rise and recovering from December's 1.1 percent contraction.