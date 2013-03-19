* Private spending up 1.1 percent in fourth quarter vs third

* Aggregate demand rises 1.2 percent vs third

MEXICO CITY, March 19 Mexican private spending rose in the fourth quarter of last year but the pace of expansion cooled slightly under the weight of sluggish global growth.

Private spending rose 1.1 percent during the fourth quarter compared to the previous three-month period, when it expanded at an upwardly revised 1.21 percent rate, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The growth of Mexico's overall economy is seen slowing to 3.5 percent this year from a 3.9 percent rate in 2012 due to weaker demand in the United States for local exports.

Domestic demand appears to be holding up early this year. Analysts expect a rebound in retail sales in January's data, due on Thursday, after a slump in December.

Private spending was 3.5 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Aggregate demand increased 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, and was up 3.6 percent from the same quarter in 2011.