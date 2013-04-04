* Seasonally-adjusted reading 94.9 in March
* 3rd monthly fall raises questions about internal demand
MEXICO CITY, April 4 Mexican consumer confidence
fell for the third month in a row in March, to a six-month low,
raising concerns about consumer-driven growth in Latin America's
No. 2 economy.
The seasonally adjusted confidence index dipped to 94.9 last
month, its lowest since September, from a
downwardly revised 96.5 percent in February, the national
statistics agency said on Thursday.
Consumers' perceptions about their current economic
situation, their ability to buy big ticket items, and growth
prospects for the country dragged down the seasonally adjusted
reading.
The unadjusted confidence index edged down to 95.4 in March
from 95.5 in February.
Mexican consumption offset sluggish industrial production in
the fourth quarter, but the overall economy's growth rate is
seen slowing to 3.5 percent this year from 3.9 percent in 2012,
due to weaker demand in the United States for local exports.
The central bank cut interest rates to an all time low of 4
percent last month in a bid to undermine the appeal of
peso-denominated debt to foreign investors and cool a surge in
the currency that could eventually hurt exporters and drag on
growth.
Mexican retail sales rose in January at the fastest pace in
two years rebounding from a slump in December.