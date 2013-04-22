* Sales dip 0.1 percent in Feb compared to Jan
MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican retail sales
slipped in February from January and saw the biggest
year-on-year drop in 3-1/2 years, pointing to flagging
consumer-driven growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Retail sales fell 0.1 percent from the prior
month compared to a 2.1 percent month-on-month jump in January,
the national statistics agency said on Monday.
February retail sales fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier
, the biggest year-on-year drop since October 2009,
compared to a 1.8 percent rise in January.
Mexican consumption offset sluggish industrial production
late last year but overall economic growth is seen slowing to
3.5 percent this year from a 3.9 percent rate in 2012 due to
weaker demand in the United States for Mexican goods.
Recently released data shows Mexican consumer confidence
fell for the third month in a row in March to a six-month low
but private sector data showed solid growth last month.
While a current spike in inflation should stay Mexican
policymakers' hands from making any further interest rate cuts
after a move lower in March, a more significant slowdown in
growth could back arguments for lower borrowing costs.