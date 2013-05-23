* 12-month inflation rises to 4.72 percent
* Above central bank 4 percent limit for third month in a
row
MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexico's annual inflation
rate rose more than expected in early May, holding well above
the central bank's limit and hemming in policymakers' ability to
lower interest rates in the coming months.
Inflation in the 12 months through the first half of May rose
to 4.72 percent, the national statistics agency said on
Thursday, compared to 4.65 percent for the full month of April.
A Reuters poll estimated a rate of 4.65 percent in early May.
The annual rate in the first half of April was also 4.72
percent, the highest since September last year.
Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps edged up
after the data as investors trimmed bets on further cuts this
year, while the peso pared back sharp losses,
since stable interest rates would boost the currency's appeal.
Mexico's central bank is seen eyeing another interest rate
cut later this year from a record low of 4 percent in a bid to
curb inflows, but policymakers are seen holding steady until
inflation falls back below 4 percent, their upper limit for
acceptable price increases.
Mexico's annual rate climbed above 4 percent in March,
fueled by a jump in fresh food prices, just after policymakers
delivered a 50 basis point cut to the benchmark rate.
Consumer prices fell 0.35 percent in early May,
less than a 0.41 percent drop seen in the poll. Consumer prices
fell due to electricity subsidies that kick in during the warmer
months.
Core prices, which strip out volatile items such
as energy and food, rose 0.14 percent compared to an expected
0.1 percent rise.