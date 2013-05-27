* Factory exports fall 4 percent vs March * Consumer goods imports drop 3.7 percent MEXICO CITY, May 27 Mexican-made factory exports fell in April, underscoring wavering U.S. demand for Mexican goods that is dragging down growth in Latin America's second biggest economy. Manufactured exports such as cars and TVs fell just over 4 percent compared with the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, while consumer goods imports dipped 3.7 percent compared with March, suggesting weaker consumer demand. Exports of factory goods had risen in the previous two months after a deep slump in January. Mexico's economy slowed in the first quarter, and the government this month cut its full-year growth outlook to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent. Mexico posted a $899 million trade deficit in April when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Monday. Mexico's trade balance oscillates between slight deficits to surpluses in its trade with the United States. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.