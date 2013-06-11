* Weakness in construction, manufacturing and mining
* Biggest dip since December; manufacturing down 1.16
percent
* Industrial output up 3.3 percent year-on-year
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican industrial output
dropped in April by the most in four months, on weakness in
construction, manufacturing and mining, the national statistics
agency said on Tuesday.
Compared to the previous month, April industrial activity
contracted 1.67 percent, well below expectations in a
Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase. The figure was also
below March's downwardly revised 0.39 percent contraction.
The data followed dreary numbers from Mexico's biggest
trading partner, the United States, whose factories often move
in lock step with their southern neighbors'.
The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, driving
activity to the lowest level in nearly four years, in the latest
sign the economy is encountering a soft patch.
Manufacturing, which provides the bulk of Mexico's non-oil
exports and is a component of the industrial output figures,
dropped 1.16 percent compared to last month, the biggest dip
since August, 2012.
Among the other components in the index, mining fell 2.91
percent compared with last month, construction eased 3.13
percent, and utilities rose 1.13 percent versus March.
Solid U.S. demand supported Mexican factories amid sluggish
global growth last year, allowing Latin America's No. 2 economy
to notch 3.9 percent growth in 2012, but the pace of expansion
is seen slowing to 3.1 percent this year.
Higher taxes in the United States and the $85 billion in
across-the-board U.S. government spending cuts that took effect
March 1 may weigh on American demand for Mexican goods.
Industrial output rose 3.3 percent in April from
a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.5 percent expansion
in a Reuters survey but well above March's upwardly revised 4.8
percent contraction.