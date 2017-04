MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.78 percent in August, its lowest since February. Latin America's No. 2 economy has stumbled this year amid slack U.S. demand for local exports and a drop in domestic construction. Growth is expected to slow to 1.8 percent this year from 3.8 percent in 2012. Latest Previous Year ago (Aug) (July) Jobless 4.78 4.93 4.99 rate (s/a) Jobless 5.17 5.12 5.39 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted