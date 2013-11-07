MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexican inflation cooled in
October to its lowest since January as pressure on fresh food
prices faded, giving policymakers room to hold down borrowing
rates to help a sluggish economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through October
slowed to 3.36 percent from September's 3.39 percent, the
national statistics agency said on Thursday. The result was just
above a Reuters poll that forecast a 3.34 percent rate.
Mexico's central bank has said it is done lowering borrowing
costs to help counter weak growth. It cut its benchmark rate in
October for the second month in a row to an all-time low of 3.50
percent.
The central bank on Wednesday reduced its economic growth
outlook for this year to between 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent,
down sharply from a forecast of 3.8 percent last year. The bank
said inflation would oscillate around 3.5 percent next year
after some tax hikes take effect.
Thursday's data showed consumer prices rose
0.48 percent in October, compared with expectations for 0.46
percent and a rise of 0.46 percent in September, when massive
flooding spoiled crops.
Falling fresh food prices were offset by higher electricity
costs as summer subsidies were phased out.
Core prices, which strip out volatile food and
energy costs, rose 0.19 percent, in line with estimates, after a
0.32 percent jump in September.