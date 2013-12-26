MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexican factory exports rose
in November in a sign of strengthening U.S. demand, but non-oil
consumer imports dipped, signaling a wobbly recovery in Latin
America's second economy.
Manufactured exports rose 0.73 percent in November compared
with October, according to seasonally adjusted data released on
Thursday by the national statistics agency.
Auto related exports rose 4.83 percent last month, its
fastest pace of expansion in eight months, following a big dip
in October, while non-oil exports in total rose 0.95 percent.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, and most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods.
Wavering U.S. demand for Mexican-made goods contributed to
an economic contraction in the second quarter and Mexico's
central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate three times
this year to counter the slowdown.
But the economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at
its fastest pace in more than a year, and Banco de Mexico has
said no more cuts are recommended.
However, non-oil imports fell 1.44 percent last month, the
biggest dip since June, with imports of non-oil consumer goods
shedding 2.69 percent compared with October in seasonally
adjusted terms, pointing to weakening consumer demand.
In a separate report earlier this month, data showed that
Mexican consumer confidence fell in November for the third month
in a row to its lowest level in nearly two years, as consumers
in Latin America's second economy became more pessimistic about
future growth.
Non-oil imports of parts used by factories to make goods
dipped 1.2 percent.
Mexico posted a $970 million trade surplus in November when
adjusted for seasonal swings.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
surplus of $339 million.